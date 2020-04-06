Influencer Marketing Platform Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

The influencer marketing platform market accounted at US$ 137.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 373.5 Mn in 2027.

A software that is designed to help businesses run their marketing campaigns and attract more customers is called an influencer marketing platform. These software provide their users with influencer discovery tools as well as search-worthy databases of potential customers using highly intelligent algorithms. The companies offering influencer marketing platform solutions have laid enhanced focus on exp and ing their offerings, and provisioning innovative solutions for customers. Huge market attractiveness towards video based content across any Over the Top (OTT) platform is anticipated to be a major driver for the influencer marketing platform market. Concerns around the measurement of effectiveness of the influencer marketing platform to hinder the growth of the influencer marketing platform market. Increasing advancements in the field of predictive analytics would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the influencer marketing platform market.

The “Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the influencer marketing platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global influencer marketing platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading influencer marketing platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. HYPR

2. InfluencerDB

3. IZEA Wrodlwide Inc.

4. JuliusWorks Inc.

5. Launchmetrics

6. Lefty

7. Mavrck

8. NeoReach

9. Traackr, Inc.

10. Upfluence

The global influencer marketing platform market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of application, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into search and discovery, campaign management, influencer relationship management, analytics and reporting, contract management, and others. Further, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The influencer marketing platform market on the basis of the end-user is classified into fashion and lifestyle, agencies and public relations, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, travel and hospitality, BFSI, marketing and media, and others. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global influencer marketing platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The influencer marketing platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the influencer marketing platform market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the influencer marketing platform in these regions. The reports cover key developments in the influencer marketing platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from influencer marketing platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising dem and for influencer marketing platform in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the influencer marketing platform market.

