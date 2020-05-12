Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Regions Analysis, Growth, Insights, Top Key Players Google, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Fujitsu, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a type of cloud computing that ensures provision of virtualized computing resources via internet. The service is gaining popularity due to infrastructural changes taking place in the IT sector.

Infrastructure as a Service market are driven by factors such as increased automation and agility, need to deliver enhanced customer experience, and increased cost savings and return on investment. Furthermore, ongoing migration of applications over the cloud, increased user and resource mobility, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Alibaba Cloud, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation Adobe Systems Incorporated, Fujitsu, NTT Data Corporation.

Based on service model, the market is divided into:

* Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

* Storage as a Service (STaaS)

* Compute as a Service (CaaS)

* Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

* Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

* Application Hosting as a Service

Based on deployment model, the market is divided into:

* Public

* Private

* Hybrid

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

* IT and Telecommunications

* Government and Public Sector

* Retail and Consumer Goods

* Healthcare and Life Sciences

* Energy and Utilities

* Media and Entertainment

* Manufacturing

* Others.

Target Audience:

* Cloud Computing Service Providers

* Information & Technology Firms

* Associations and Industry Bodies.

