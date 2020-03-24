Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2029

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Viewpoint

In this Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competitive landscape for the IaaS market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. Based on this, these companies have been put in different quadrants including market leaders, emerging players, promising players and niche players. The whole IaaS market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IaaS market growth.

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Datapipe, Inc. are a few key players operating within the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as [part of competitive profiling.

*Note: The market size estimates (values in US$ Mn) mentioned in the report may not add up to the total value due to rounding off.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report: DRaaS & Disaster Recovery as a Service DCaaS & Data Center as a Service CaaS & Compute as a Service STaaS & Storage as a Service CAPEX & Capital Expenditure OPEX & Operational Expenditure PaaS & Platform as a Service SaaS & Software as a Service BYOD & Bring Your Own Device



Different end-user industries and their scope covered in the report are defined as follows:

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market?

After reading the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) in various industries.

