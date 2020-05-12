Inhaled Nitric Oxide Industry 2020 Market Manufacturers, Key Players and Outlook to 2023

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Industry studies a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator).

This report focuses on the Inhaled Nitric Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market is highly concentrated, with high technical and professional level. Key vendors in this market are Mallinckrodt, Praxair and Air Liquide, they are taking up to 91.19% market share in 2017. Inhaled Nitric Oxide types commonly used in this market are 800 ppm and 100 ppm, small players tend to produce lower purity products, such as 1000 ppm or so.

According to the research, North America and Europe comprised the biggest consumption areas. Other markets like Japan and China are growing relatively slow.

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN).

Though the gross margin is high, but with complex production process and acquisition between enterprises, we tend to believe that this market is going to keep the monopoly status in the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Inhaled Nitric Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2023, from 780 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Mallinckrodt

Praxair

Air Liquide

Market Segment by Type, covers:

92% Purity

99% Purity

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

ARDS

PPHN

Other Diseases

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Inhaled Nitric Oxide, with sales, revenue, and price of Inhaled Nitric Oxide, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Inhaled Nitric Oxide, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Inhaled Nitric Oxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Inhaled Nitric Oxide sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

