Ink Additives Market top key players, size, Analysis, growth, research, Types, Regions and Forecast from 2019-2023

In 2018, the market size of Ink Additives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ink Additives .

This report studies the global market size of Ink Additives , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Ink Additives Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Ink Additives history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Ink Additives market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents Dispersants Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.

Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.

Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing

Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region

Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share

The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ink Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ink Additives , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ink Additives in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ink Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ink Additives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Ink Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ink Additives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.