Inkjet Colorants Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2025

The report profiles leading companies of the global Inkjet Colorants market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Inkjet Colorants market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Inkjet Colorants Market, by Product

Pigments

Dyes

Inkjet Colorants Market, by End-use

Industrial

Commercial

Inkjet Colorants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Inkjet colorants can be defined as pigments and dyes used as raw materials in the manufacture of inkjet inks. Inkjet colorants are available in different forms such as organic pigments, inorganic pigments, high performance pigments, and synthetic pigments.

In terms of product, the pigments segment dominates the inkjet colorants market. Pigments are a preferred type of inkjet colorants, as they can be used on a wide range of substrates such as metals, plastics, and paper.

Based on end-use, the industrial segment dominates the market, as a large volume of end-products are manufactured in the segment. This large volume of manufacturing also consumes a higher quantity of inkjet inks and inkjet colorants.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of inkjet colorants due to the vast amount of manufacturing that takes place in the region

Inkjet colorants is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as Cabot Corporation and DIC Corporation, accounting for significant share

The global inkjet colorants market is likely to expand at a moderate pace, primarily due to the adoption of the inkjet printing technology in various industries such as paper, medicine, and electronics

