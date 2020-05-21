Innovative Report on Wireless Router Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies: Apple, Arris, Arista, ASUSTek, Belkin, Buffalo, Cisco

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Wireless Router Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global wireless routers market is expected to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Considerable acceleration for the demand for wireless router owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in wireless router is majorly driving the market for smart infrastructure. The North America is the world’s largest market for wireless router market owing to the presence of large number of industries as well as growing adoption of smart home equipment’s.

Top Dominating Key Players: Apple Inc., Arris, Arista, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Buffalo Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Systems, Inc., EDIMAX Technology Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, MERCURY, MikroTik, Motorola, NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360), Netgear, Nokia, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd., Swisscom, Tenda, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Ubiquiti Networks, and Xiaomi among others.

Key findings of the study:

• From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.1% during the forecast period

• Based on application, the household segment is projected to witness profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 9.7%

• Based on end-user, the indoor segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5%

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Wireless Router Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Wireless Router Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Since 2015, the Asia Pacific started regaining its attention towards development of Wi-Fi, and the government authorities and internet service providers have become key influencers in the market by investing significantly into public Wi-Fi facilities. Further, the dramatically increasing popularity of value – added services (VAS) and mobile applications like online gaming and video streaming has accelerated the demand growth of mobile data traffic. Owing to this several MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) in the region are providing their customers with Wi-Fi services in order to reduce the data traffic from 4G and 3G networks. According to a survey performed in 2015, approximately 90% of the mobile user in APAC used Wi-Fi, whereas 20% of them prefer to use Wi-Fi than mobile data.

Wireless Router Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

