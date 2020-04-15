Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023
The global Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals across various industries.
The Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kemira
BASF
Solenis
Ecolab
Feralco Group
GE
Shandong Sanfeng Group
Changlong Tech
USALCO
Ak-Kim
Ixom
Taki Chemical
Aditya Birla
Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals
Hengyang Jianheng Industry
Rising Group
Yide Chemical
Buckman
GEO
Gulbrandsen
Shandong Hairong Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Aluminum Sulfate
Alum
Ferric Sulfate
PAC
Ferric Chloride
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial Water Treatment
Municipal Water Treatment
Paper Making
Others
The Inorganic Water Treatment Chemicals market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
