Insight on the Growth of Lab-on-a-chip Market Growth with Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share and Top Players 2020

The global Lab-on-a-chip market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Lab-on-a-chip market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Lab-on-a-chip market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Lab-on-a-chip market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Lab-on-a-chip market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The major players profiled in this report include:
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Perkinelmer, Inc.
IDEX Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
RainDance Technologies, Inc.
Fluidigm Corporation

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Reagents and Consumables
Software
Instruments

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Lab-on-a-chip for each application, including-
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutes

Each market player encompassed in the Lab-on-a-chip market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Lab-on-a-chip market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

