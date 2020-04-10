Insomnia Market to Witness Great Growth in Forecasted Period | Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Insomnia is a condition in which a person faces difficulty while falling asleep, waking up during sleep and as well as feeling tired on waking. Insomnia is linked with other health problems like asthma, depression, arthritis or pain. The causes of insomnia can be included such as depression, stress, illness and emotional or physical discomfort. The insomnia market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of insomnia and growing demand for its innovative treatment, emergence of therapeutics with fewer side effects as well as stressful work and working in shifts. Moreover, rise in demand for OTC sleep aids is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Mallinckrodt

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck & Co., Inc)

Galt Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Insomnia Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of insomnia market with detailed market segmentation by drug class, distribution channel and geography. The global insomnia market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading insomnia market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global insomnia market is segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is classified as antidepressants, melatonin antagonist, benzodiazepines, nonbenzodiazepines, orexin and antagonist. On the basis of distribution channel the insomnia market is divided as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Online Pharmacies.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global insomnia market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The insomnia market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

