Instant Cameras Consumable Industry Growth, Market Analysis, Companies, Key Players and Research Report 2023

Instant Cameras Consumable Industry studies a type of photographic film introduced by Polaroid to be used in an instant camera (and, with accessory hardware, many other professional film cameras). The film contains the chemicals needed for developing and fixing the photograph, and the instant camera exposes and initiates the developing process after a photo has been taken.

This report focuses on the Instant Cameras Consumable (photo film & photo paper) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, Fujifilm, Polaroid and Leica are the leaders of instant film industry. Fujifilm is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Fujifilm was 523 million units, and the company held a sales share of 90.2%. Leica, Kodak and HP are new entrants to the industry. In a short period of time, these companies cannot shake Fujifilm’s market position. GIR analysts believe that Fujifilm will continue to lead the market.

In the past few years, the digital camera market has performed poorly. In a further blow to the digital camera market, Fujifilms recent financial windfall came from the Instax line of instant film cameras.

Further signaling the continuance of a trend reported by other camera manufacturers, the digital camera market is being outpaced and displaced by the ubiquitous and profitable smartphone camera segment. The increase in the sales of instant camera is surprising.

Fujifilm has recently released their FY2018/Q3 financial report, showing that the sales have increased over this period. Interestingly, it’s not their digital mirrorless cameras that boosted the earnings. It’s the Instax line of instant film cameras.

The worldwide market for Instant Camera’s Consumable (photo film & photo paper) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2023, from 140 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

