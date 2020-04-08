Insulin Pump Market Demand, Top Manufactures, Application and Opportunity By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global insulin pump market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024. Insulin pump are portable medical devices that are utilized to administer insulin in type 1 or type 2 diabetic patients’ body. They mimic the function of pancreas and aid in managing the sugar levels in the body. These pump resemble a smartphone in terms of size and are worn outside the body. They can deliver insulin in a steady and continuous dose (basal) as well as in variable amounts around a mealtime (bolus). These pump usually consist of built-in bolus calculators that estimate the dosage of insulin required by the user based on the patient’s glucose levels.

Some of the major key players are: Animus Corp., Medtronics Inc., Insulet Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Cellnovo Ltd., Asante, Nipro Diagnostic Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Sooil Development Co. Ltd. and Ypsomed.

Global Insulin Pump Market Trends:

A significant increase in the diabetic population is one of the major growth-inducing factors for the market. Hectic lifestyles with minimal physical activities have led to a rise in the incidences of lifestyles diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Moreover, rapid urbanization, busy schedules, changing dietary patterns and inflating per capita income have contributed significantly to the escalating sales of junk and convenience foods which, in turn, has increased the occurrence of diabetes. Population aging has also contributed to the enhanced prevalence of the disease. Furthermore, governments of several countries are actively engaging in awareness campaigns regarding insulin therapy and medical provisions for the treatment of diabetes. For instance, the Government of Australia’s Insulin Pump Program provides fully subsidized insulin pump to children up to the age of 18. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing healthcare expenditure by governments of both developing and developed nations and enhanced focus research and development (R&D) by the manufacturers to develop more efficient products.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Insulin Pump

2. Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Hospital Pharmacy

2. Retail Pharmacy

3. Online Sales

4. Diabetes Clinics/ Centers

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

