Insulin Pumps Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market Upto 2025

“The global insulin pumps market accounted to US$ 3,822.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 8,264.0 Mn by 2025.” North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.”

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

Increasing Technological Advancement in Insulin Pumps

The increasing advancements in blood glucose (BG) monitoring technology have resulted in improved accuracy, smaller required blood volumes, and the ability to transfer data between the BG meter and Insulin Pumps. For instance, in September 2016, the FDA announced their first automatically automatic glucose monitoring device, Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G which is a hybrid closed looped system that provide appropriate basal insulin doses in people 14 years of age and older with type 1 diabetes. In addition, in July 2018, Abbott announced to have a FDA approval for the FreeStyle Libre 14 day Flash Glucose Monitoring system that allows people with diabetes to wear the sensor up to 14 days with high accuracy. These advancements are expected to offer increasing demand for the products, hence providing better share to the market players.

Type Insights

The global insulin pumps market by type was led by tube pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 85.7% of the insulin pumps market, by type. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since pump helps in delivering precise amount of insulin to the body than any other insulin delivery devices.

Product Insights

The global insulin pumps market by product was led by pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 76.8% of the insulin pumps market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since they offer are used in the diabetes management for the administering of continues fast acting insulin in the body.

