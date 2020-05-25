Insurance Fraud Detection Market 2017 – 2027 Booming Worldwide with Top Industry Players as BAE Systems, Experian Information Solutions, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Fiserv

Insurance fraud has grown as a challenging problem for insurance companies. Newer data analytics has led to the development of fraud review and detection tools in policy renewals, underwriting, and periodic checks. IT plays an important role today in combating fraud driven by the growing trend of deploying automated processes. Machine learning and integration of artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the insurance fraud detection market.

What is the Dynamics of Insurance Fraud Detection Market?

The insurance fraud detection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of rising instances of insurance fraud and the need to effectively combat them. Also, the growing adoption of advanced analytics techniques for managing numerous identities is likely to augment the market growth. However, lack of adoption of these solutions among insurance institutions may hamper the growth of the insurance fraud detection market. On the other hand, artificial intelligence and the internet of things would showcase significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Insurance Fraud Detection Market?

The “Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of insurance fraud detection market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, deployment mode, application, and geography. The global insurance fraud detection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading insurance fraud detection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, deployment mode, and application. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. By solution, the market is further sub-segmented as fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance, and others. On the other hand, the professional services and managed services. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the application is classified as identity theft, claims fraud, payment and billing fraud, and money laundering.

What is the Regional Framework of Insurance Fraud Detection Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global insurance fraud detection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The insurance fraud detection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

