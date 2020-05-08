Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market See Worldwide Major Growth For The Next Few Years 3M, Adherium Limited, AstraZeneca, Cohero Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Health Care Originals

The intelligent asthma monitoring devices market is anticipated to grow due to rising population across the globe is a factor that is contributing to the increase in the number of people who have asthma. However, lack of knowledge about the effective use of these devices is restraining market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and an increase in the number of companies focused on the development of a device are fuelling market growth.

Leading Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Players:

3M

Adherium Limited

AstraZeneca plc

Cohero Health, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Health Care Originals

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Propeller Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

Asthma is a long term chronic disease of the lungs that makes breathing difficult. Common symptoms of asthma are wheezing, coughing, especially in the night, tightness in the chest, fatigue, and shortness of breath. The factors for asthma are dust, excess heat, cold air, stress, and vigorous exercise. However, allergens such as certain foods, cigarette smoke, house dust, animal danders, pollen, perfumes, and pollution are also factors for asthma.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in intelligent asthma monitoring devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The intelligent asthma monitoring devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

