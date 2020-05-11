Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by types and End-user’, the global intelligent pipeline pigging market was valued at US$ 472.3 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global intelligent pipeline pigging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000396/

Abundant availability of LNG and gradual extinction of fossil fuels due to their unregulated use have fuelled up the demands for LNG globally. Researchers have been looking towards such renewable sources of energy to completely replace the existing use of non-renewable sources. Abundance of LNG makes it one of the ideal sources to be supplied and distributed. More than half of the pipeline infrastructures present globally are being used for the supply and distribution of LNG. The demand for LNG as a source for energy generation has grown considerably in countries across the globe, and is being exported all over the world from the gulf countries and US, via pipelines laid down. As these pipelines transport LNG, pipe health monitoring becomes very critical, and thus operators use pigging products and services.

These pipelines become vulnerable to degradation after being used over a period of time, since most of the times they carry highly corrosive substances. Smart pig devices are capable of carrying out advanced inspection activities in addition to the traditional activity of cleaning. The evolution of ILI help operators in maximizing the utilization of process, by aggregating the reliability of non-destructive testing. Apart from this, in order to guarantee safety, the pipeline agencies as well as various regulatory bodies have adopted smart inspection tools. While the pigging sector has made enormous steps in quality inspection technology, it still faces numerous challenges.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000396/

The global market for intelligent pipeline pigging has been segmented on the basis of application, technology and end-user. The application segment for this market is concerned around various types of failure detection techniques that frequently appear in a pipeline. The segment covers metal loss/corrosion, crack & leak detection, geometry & bend detection, and other applications. Ultrasonic pigging and Magnetic Flux Leakage are the two technologies used for intelligent pigging on the basis of which the technology segment for the market is done. The end-users for intelligent pipeline pigging are chemical sector, oil sector, gas sector, and others. Geographically, the global intelligent pipeline pigging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

India and China are expected to witness rising adoption of optical fiber cables due to various government initiatives taken in these countries for the development of internet infrastructure. The key players profiled in the report are Aubin Group, Pigtek Ltd., Pigs Unlimited International, Inc., Jamison Products LP, Enduro, Pipeline Services, Inc., T.D. Williamson Inc., NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG, Baker Hughes Incorporated, 3P Services GmBH & Co KG, A. Hak Industrial Services B.V., Quest Integrity Group LLC, Rosen Group and PII Pipeline Solutions.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000382/

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]