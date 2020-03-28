Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market by Application Analysis 2019-2029
In this report, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report include:
Competitive Dynamics
Major strategies adopted by Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the key players active in the market includes AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Inc., Ericsson AB, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare, and Zebra Technologies.
During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Market Segmentation
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Portable Diagnostic Devices
- On-body Wearables
- Others
- Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices
- Portable Diagnostic Devices
- Software
- Service
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Application
- Telemedicine
- Medication Management
- Clinical Operations
- Patient Monitoring
- Connected Imaging
- Others
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Technology
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- NFC
- Zigbee
- RFID
- Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Clinics & Laboratories
In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market with respect to the following regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The study objectives of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
