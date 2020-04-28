Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 11.19% by Value during 2017-2022

A Comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market by Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others), By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others) for the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa).

Over the recent years, the global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drug industry has been driven by the rising high prevalence of Iron Deficiency with unfulfilled need, rising awareness, growing prevalence of diseases leading to severe Iron Deficiency and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies. Globally, the growth in IV Iron drug market is driven by growing middle class population group demanding better drugs to improve lifestyle.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-Global IV Iron Drug Market, By Value

-By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others); By Value

-By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others), By Value

Regional Markets-North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others); By Value

-By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others), By Value

Country Analysis-United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others); By Value

-By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others), By Value

Other Report Highlights

-Market Dynamics-Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy and Regulation

-Company Analysis-Galenica; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc; PHARMACOSMOS A/S; Allergan PLC; DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED; NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD and Sanofi

