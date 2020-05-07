Inventory Management Software Industry 2020 Market Technology, Top Key Players and 2023 Demand Forecast Report

Inventory Management Software Industry studies the Inventory Management Software market. Inventory management software is a software system for tracking inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can also be used in the manufacturing industry to create a work order, bill of materials and other production-related documents. Companies use inventory management software to avoid product overstock and outages. It is a tool for organizing inventory data that before was generally stored in hard-copy form or in spreadsheets.

This report studies the Inventory Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Inventory Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Based on deployment type, cloud-based inventory management software is leading the market, with over 70% market share in 2017, which will keep growing. The software is used in many industries, especially for retail, manufacturing and healthcare industry, as companies in these industries are often dealing with large amounts of physical products. Based on business size, SMEs are the major customer of inventory management software, with around 74% market share.

North America is expected to dominate the inventory management software market owing to increasing need for synchronize real-time inventory data management, with about 44.18% market share in 2017

Further countries such as U.S and Canada are anticipated to witness increase in demand for inventory management software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the inventory management software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management.

The global Inventory Management Software market is valued at 1970 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3310 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Inventory Management Software.

Inventory Management Software Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

com, TradeGecko, Zoho Inventory, InFlow Inventory Software, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Orderhive, SAP, KCSI, Oracle, Clear Spider, TrackVia, JDA Software, Epicor, NetSuite, Fishbowl and Sage

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

SMEs

For Large Businesses

