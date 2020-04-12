Ion Exchange Resins Market Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study

The global Ion Exchange Resins market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ion Exchange Resins market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ion Exchange Resins market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ion Exchange Resins across various industries.

segmented as follows:

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Product Adsorbent Resins Chelating Resins Strong Acid Cation Resins Weak Acid Cation Resins Strong Base Anion Resins Weak Base Anion Resins Mixed Bed Resins

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Application Sugar Refining Liquid Glucose Uranium Mining Gold Mining MTBE Catalysis TAME Bisphenol A Industrial Water Treatment Food & Beverages Ultrapure Water Pharmaceutical Municipal Water Treatment Water Softening Others (Other Mining, Other Chemicals, etc.)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by End-user Industry Pharmaceutical Industrial Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Mining Electrical & Electronics Power Generation Nuclear Power Food & Beverages Chemical Production Others (R&D, etc.)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for ion exchange resins is anticipated to expand at a steady growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period

Growing population in Asia Pacific and growth of end-user industries such as the chemical industry in Asia Pacific lead to the need for water treatment services for industrial as well as municipal water

North America held a major share of the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power in the region

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding market for ion exchange resins during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical, industrial water treatment, and municipal water treatment are major end-use applications of ion exchange resins

