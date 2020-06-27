IOT IN MANUFACTURING MARKET DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIES, DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, ABB, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

“Global IoT in manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT in manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.”

The strategies encompassed in the IOT IN MANUFACTURING report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

This gives more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands.

The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2019 whereas the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the IOT IN MANUFACTURING market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Global IoT in manufacturing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Research strategies and tools used of IOT in Manufacturing Market:

This IOT in Manufacturing market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of IOT in Manufacturing Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-: CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, PTC, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies Corp., Siemens, Verizon Wireless, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., FUJITSU, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mooana, Schneider Electric, ClearBlade, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Uptake Technologies Inc., Litmus Automation, Inc among others.

Drivers & Restraints of IOT in Manufacturing Market-:

Market Drivers:

Introduction of latest communication technology, is driving the growth of the market

Surge in the need of centralized monitoring system and predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure, drives the market growth

Rise in the adoption of the cloud environment, is driving the market growth

Introduction of data analytics and data processing, is driving the growth of the market

Demand driven supply chain and connected logistics, is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, is hampering the growth of the market

Data Security and privacy concerns, is hindering the market growth

Risk of shadow IT, is restraining the market growth

Breakdown of IOT in Manufacturing Market-:

The IOT in Manufacturing market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global IoT in Manufacturing Market By Software (Application Security, Device Management, Data Management & Analytics, Monitoring, Network, Smart Surveillance, Others), Connectivity (Satellite Network, Cellular Network, RFID, NFC, Wi-Fi), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Application (Business Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset management, Workforce Management, Emergency & Incident Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management, Automation Control & Management, Business Communication), End User (Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, Hi-tech Products, Healthcare, Others)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: IOT in Manufacturing Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global IOT in Manufacturing Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global IOT in Manufacturing Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America IOT in Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe IOT in Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific IOT in Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America IOT in Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue IOT in Manufacturing by Countries

Continued….

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of IOT in Manufacturing market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

