IoT Node and Gateway Market 2020 Trend Shows a Rapid Growth With Key Players Like Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The IoT Node and Gateway Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT Node and Gatewayr market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The emergence of IPv6 has resulted in a huge number of devices to be connected on the internet resulting in proliferation of data over the network. For enabling efficient and real-time communications to empower the industries with the potentials of IoT as well as realize smart buildings, and smart city concepts, the data generated needs to be transported efficiently over the network. Nodes and gateways together enable efficient data transport over the network and also result in enhanced security for data transport. The intelligent gateway or the IoT gateway also preprocesses the data at the edge before it is forwarded further thus minimizing data volumes for transfer.

Top Key Players:- Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., and Intel Corporation. Also, Microchip Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., ST Microelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Incorporated

Growing penetration of connected devices coupled with exponential adoptions of IoT-enabled devices is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the IoT Node and Gateway market. Concerns around the security of the data over the network hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of IoT Node and Gateway market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

