IoT Security Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2027: IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘IoT Security Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Solution and Application’, the global IoT Security market was valued at US$ 7.3 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global IoT Security market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000288/

A robust IoT solution approach should focus not only securing the infrastructure and devices, which forms the base of IoT system, but also should develop the accurate level of data privacy and building trust with regulators and customers. The most successful and trusted IoT tech companies and solutions provider would be those that equally focuses on protecting privacy, improving security, and building trust. Privacy of user’s identity, payment details and other documents of high importance is at stake with the connection of everyday essential objects with the internet. Thus, IoT security plays the most critical role in implementation of IoT and gaining the customer’s trust. The above mentioned reasons are going to drive the market of IoT security along with the implementation of IoT.

IoT creates immense opportunities to benefit the multiple business segments and society, with rise in the use of network-connected devices, systems, and services. Nevertheless, IoT security has not grown with the same pace of revolution and deployment, thus creating extensive economic and safety risks. As there is increase in integrated network connections into critical infrastructure, important processes that are performed digitally are becoming more vulnerable to cyber threats. Increasing dependence on network-connected technologies has grown faster than the means to secure it.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000288/

The global IoT Security market has been segmented on the basis of type into network security, endpoint security, cloud security, application security and others. Furthermore, this market is also bifurcated on the basis of solutions into threat analysis, Identity Access Management, Data Loss Protection, Encryption, Dispatch & Incident Response, Distributed Denial of Service Protection and Others. IoT Security finds its applications in many industry verticals and consequently the market has been segmented on the basis of applications into Smart Home, Connected Car, Information & Communication Technology, Smart Factories, BFSI, Smart Retail, Smart Transportation, Smart Healthcare, Wearable and Others. Geographically, the global IoT Security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The North America (NA) and Europe (EU) in total holds more than 70% of the total market, while the regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC) is exhibiting a high growth rate in the coming years due to various factors such as the massive shift in technology advances, market demand, interconnections, and applications. The key players profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, ARM Holdings, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, INSIDE Secure, Gemalto NV, Symantec Corporation and Trend Micro, Inc. among others.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000288/

Key trend which will predominantly effect the IoT security market in coming year is growing appearance of Blockchain in IoT security market. Blockchain technology is capable of being used in tracking billions of connected devices, enable the processing of transactions and coordination between devices, allow for significant savings to IoT industry manufacturers. This decentralized approach is anticipated to eliminate single points of failure, creating a more resilient ecosystem for devices to run on. The cryptographic algorithms used by blockchain, is expected to make consumer data more private. The blockchain in IoT can be applied to connected vehicles, smart appliances and supply chain sensors.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]