IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025.Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market valued approximately USD 1.32 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.33% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapidly increasing number of mobile users, the upgradation of network infrastructure, low capital and operational expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market. Challenges like, updating the systems to fulfill the current customers’ demands, extreme competition, high capital and operational expenditure, and low Returns are pushing the mobile operators to adopt IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) solutions and services.

However, low security in virtualization, scarcity of expert workforce, and the unwillingness of telecom operators are the major restraints to the market. IP Multimedia Subsystem a design which provides services for the networks such as voice, video and text messages. IMS is an integrated network of telecommunications channel to facilitate Internet Protocol to be used in packet communications. The advantages of IP Multimedia subsystem are, lower costs, faster time, multi-vendor methodology, better third-party interfaces aiding to the growth of the market. The introduction of LTE and VoLTE technologies have boosted the market growth. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) traditional telephony, fax, e-mail, Internet access, Web services, Voice over IP (VoIP), instant messaging (IM), video conference sessions and video on demand (VoD).

The regional analysis of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

*Product

*Services

By Telecom Operator:

*Mobile Operators

*Fixed Operators

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Nokia, ZTE, Athonet, Cirpack, Cisco, Commverge, Solutions, Dialogic, Interop Technologies, Italtel, Metaswitch, Mavenir, Oracle, Radisys, Ribbon Communications, Samsung, WIT Software and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

