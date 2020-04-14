IP Telephony Market Geography Analysis 2019-2028
This report studies the global market size of IP Telephony , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the IP Telephony Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. IP Telephony history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global IP Telephony market, the following companies are covered:
Market: Competitive Outlook
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global IP telephony market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the IP telephony market. The comprehensive IP telephony market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting IP telephony market growth.
This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in IP telephony market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that helps them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the IP telephony market.
Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Gigaset Communications, LG Electronics., Mitel Networks Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Yealink Inc., NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the IP telephony market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Global IP Telephony Market
By Component
- Hardware Based
- IP Desktop Phones
- Audio Conference Phones
- DECT Phones
- Softphones
- Service
- Maintenance
- Installation
- Consultant
- Other
By End Use
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Government Organizations
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IP Telephony sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.