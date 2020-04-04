Iron and Steel Casting Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2026

Global Iron and Steel Casting market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Iron and Steel Casting .

This industry study presents the global Iron and Steel Casting market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Iron and Steel Casting market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Iron and Steel Casting market report coverage:

The Iron and Steel Casting market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Iron and Steel Casting market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Iron and Steel Casting market report:

segmented as follows:

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Material

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Malleable Iron

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Application

Automotive & Transport

Pipes & Fittings

Pumps & Valves

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of material, the gray iron segment accounted for a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. High use of gray iron can be ascribed to various factors such as its tensile and yield strength, ductility, impact resistance, and low production cost. However, the share held by the gray iron segment is expected to decline marginally by the end of the forecast period, due to rise in preference for other materials.

On the other hand, shares of ductile iron and steel segments are expected to increase by the end of the forecast period, due to low weight, design, and metallurgical flexibility of ductile iron and steel

Based on application, the automotive & transport sector was the leading consumer of iron and steel casting products across the world in 2017. The automotive & transport segment is expected to gain market share by 2026, due to increasing use of private and public transport across the world.

The share of the pipes & fittings segment is also likely to increase by 2026, due to use of pipes and fittings made of iron and steel in industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. Its share is expected to increase by 2026. This is because a wide range of iron and steel casting products are used in the region in order to manufacture end-products ranging from automotive components to appliances. Asia Pacific has several manufacturing facilities, wherein iron and steel casting products are required.

The global iron and steel casting market is likely to expand at a slow pace, largely because it is a mature market and substitutes such as aluminum are available

The study objectives are Iron and Steel Casting Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Iron and Steel Casting status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Iron and Steel Casting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Iron and Steel Casting Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Iron and Steel Casting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.