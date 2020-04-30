Isolated Gate Drivers Market Share, Industry Analysis, Share, Countries, Growth, Top Key Players and Future Insights Report 2025

Isolated Gate Drivers Market is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module.

This report focuses on the Isolated Gate Drivers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In recent years, a much greater percentage of home appliances, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, including mild hybrids, and renewable energy products have implemented dedicated power semiconductors devices on-board. Isolated Gate Drivers will benefit from power semiconductors delivering a 8.5% CAGR from 2017-2022.

Most of power MOSFETs and IGBTs are driven by gate drivers IC. However, while almost all IGBTs require a gate driver, MOSFETs are showing a considerably lower usage of Isolated Gate Drivers. Isolated Gate Drivers utilization varies on voltage and power levels and it strongly depends on the applications, in 2016, more than 69% of the gate drivers IC market correspond to the ones combined with MOSFETs. But these figures step by step decreases slowly and appear to be stabilizing. In parallel IGBT market share increases. As a consequence, the revenue gap between MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers will be quickly narrowing in a near future.

New materials such as SiC and GaN will increase the level of integration. Both SiC and GaN devices have been in development for years. To recoup the cost and maximize the profit, companies are gearing towards offering system level solutions instead of components. Other companies traditionally not invested in these two materials can get product portfolios and expertise by acquiring other companies.

The worldwide market for Isolated Gate Drivers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2023, from 100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Isolated Gate Drivers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

Silicon Labs

On Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

IXYS

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Isolated IGBT Gate Driver

Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial

Automotive

Enterprise

Telecommunications

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Isolated Gate Drivers Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Isolated Gate Drivers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Isolated Gate Drivers, with sales, revenue, and price of Isolated Gate Drivers, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Isolated Gate Drivers, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Isolated Gate Drivers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Isolated Gate Drivers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

