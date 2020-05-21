Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026| STERIS Corporation, Ecolab, Contec, Filtration Group, Veltek Associates, Decon Labs, Texwipe, AGMA Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: The comprehensive research and analysis report comes out as an incredible and a must-have resource for global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry players to gain a competitive edge over their opponents. It includes reliable and verified industry size, CAGR, production, consumption, and sales forecasts for the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry. It also provides industry revenue and volume estimates for years up to 2026. Readers of the report can easily become aware of ongoing and future trends, key opportunities, challenges, and growth drivers of the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry.

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Research Report: STERIS Corporation, Ecolab, Contec, Filtration Group, Veltek Associates, Decon Labs, Texwipe, AGMA Ltd

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market by Type: Sterile Gamma-Irradiated IPA, Non-Sterile IPA

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market by Application: Healthcare, Research Laboratories, Food and Beverages, Others

The segmentation study provided in the report enables players to take informed decisions when operating in particular segments of the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry. It also allows players to plan effective strategies to increase the chances of maximizing their growth in leading segments of the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry.

In the regional analysis section, the report offers in-depth analysis of top geographies and their drivers along with accurate forecasts for their growth rate, industry size, and other factors. The report also includes recommendations and suggestions for players to ensure long-term growth in the global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant industry.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated IPA

1.4.3 Non-Sterile IPA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Research Laboratories

1.5.4 Food and Beverages

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Industry

1.6.1.1 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production by Regions

4.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 STERIS Corporation

8.1.1 STERIS Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 STERIS Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 STERIS Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 STERIS Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 STERIS Corporation Recent Development

8.2 Ecolab

8.2.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ecolab Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Ecolab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ecolab Product Description

8.2.5 Ecolab Recent Development

8.3 Contec

8.3.1 Contec Corporation Information

8.3.2 Contec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Contec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Contec Product Description

8.3.5 Contec Recent Development

8.4 Filtration Group

8.4.1 Filtration Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Filtration Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Filtration Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Filtration Group Product Description

8.4.5 Filtration Group Recent Development

8.5 Veltek Associates

8.5.1 Veltek Associates Corporation Information

8.5.2 Veltek Associates Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Veltek Associates Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Veltek Associates Product Description

8.5.5 Veltek Associates Recent Development

8.6 Decon Labs

8.6.1 Decon Labs Corporation Information

8.6.2 Decon Labs Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Decon Labs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Decon Labs Product Description

8.6.5 Decon Labs Recent Development

8.7 Texwipe

8.7.1 Texwipe Corporation Information

8.7.2 Texwipe Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Texwipe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Texwipe Product Description

8.7.5 Texwipe Recent Development

8.8 AGMA Ltd

8.8.1 AGMA Ltd Corporation Information

8.8.2 AGMA Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 AGMA Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 AGMA Ltd Product Description

8.8.5 AGMA Ltd Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Sales Channels

11.2.2 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Distributors

11.3 Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Isopropyl Alcohol Disinfectant Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

