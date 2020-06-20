Italy Travel Insurance Market Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Italy Travel Insurance market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

Travel insurance covers the cost incurred due to any problematic incidents while traveling. It includes trip cancellation losses, loss of baggage, medical treatment of patients, and loss of travel documents, evacuation, or deportation during an emergency, and some other unavoidable conditions. In the coming years, the Italy travel insurance market is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to its low penetration rate and growth in tourism industry. According to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Italy tourism sector will rise by 2.6% in the year 2017, and is expected to contribute around 5.1% of country’s GDP by 2027.

The growth of the travel insurance market is largely attributed to the growth in trend of availing travel insurance as a prerequisite for obtaining Visa to ensure that travelers are adequately covered in case of medical emergencies due to hospitalization in foreign countries and high costs of medical services during travel time.

However, lack of awareness regarding various insurance schemes and benefits of travel insurance are expected to hamper the growth of the Italy travel insurance market. Moreover, relaxed norms and low fluctuation in rates due to large number of competitors have resulted in decline of gross written premium.

Top Key Players:

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A

Reale Mutua Assicurazioni

Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni

DARAG Deutsche Versicherungs- und Rckversicherungs-AG

Generali Group

Allianz Group

AXA Group

Filo Diretto

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the Italy travel insurance industry along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the Italy travel insurance market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the Italy travel insurance market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Single trip travel insurance

Annual multi-trip travel insurance

Long stay travel insurance

By Distribution Channel

Insurance intermediaries

Insurance company

Bank

Insurance broker

Insurance aggregator

Other

By End-User

Senior citizen

Education traveler

Backpackers

Business traveler

Family traveler

Fully independent traveler

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

