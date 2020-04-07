IV Equipment Market Report Overview up to 2027 – AngioDynamics,Terumo Corporation,BD,Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Intravenous (IV) insertion is a procedure, wherein a vein is pricked through the skin by a cannula to provide venous access. IV equipment are used in the procedure to infuse continuous or intermittent fluids or medication. The IV equipment consist of IV Fluids, IV Tubing and Assessment of an IV System.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “IV Equipment Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “IV Equipment Market”.

The IV equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing geriatric population and rising prevalence rate of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing activities in R&D activities is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Players:

AngioDynamics Terumo Corporation BD Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ICU Medical, Inc. Baxter B. Braun Melsungen AG Smiths Group plc Animas LLC arcomed ag

The Global IV Equipment Market is segmented on the basis product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks and check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors and other IV equipment. On the basis of the end user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers and homecare settings.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IV Equipment market.

