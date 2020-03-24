Ketene Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2019-2026

Global Ketene Market Viewpoint

Ketene Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Ketene market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Ketene market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Increasing demand for the cellulose acetate flake has also boosted the overall demand for the ketene market. Middle East is expected to witness huge demand for ketene in the coming years owing to the presence of one of the worldÃ¢â¬â¢s largest acetyl facility in Saudi Arabia. The growing Chinese demand has boost the production capacity of acetic anhydride and sorbic acid is expected to drive the global ketene market. In addition, the increasing demand for diketene in India has led to an increase in the demand for ketene market. There was a steady shift of the ketene consumption witnessed from U.S to the Asia Pacific regions. Other regions in the world are expected to witness slow growth in the demand for ketene market. However, the increasing environment awareness has led to the development of stringent regulation regarding the manufacturing process of ketene which in turn is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a great extent.

Some of the key manufacturers of ketene include Lonza Group Ltd., Kemira Tiancheng Chemicals (Yanzhou) Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Trigger Chemical Co. Ltd. and Hairongtai (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd.among others.

