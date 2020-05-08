Key Players of IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Devise Countermeasures (e.g.) for Combating Challenges Posed by COVID-19 Outbreak
Analysis of the Global IT-Enabled Healthcare Market
The recent market study suggests that the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the IT-Enabled Healthcare market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market
Segmentation Analysis of the IT-Enabled Healthcare Market
The IT-Enabled Healthcare market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The IT-Enabled Healthcare market report evaluates how the IT-Enabled Healthcare is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market in different regions including:
Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.
Healthcare System Applications
- Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
- Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
- Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
- Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
- Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
- Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
- Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
- mHealth Applications
Tele-health
- Healthcare Diagnostics
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Healthcare Education
- Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
mHealth
Solutions for Patients
- Information and Reference Services
- Monitoring Services
- Diagnostic Services
- Wellness Services
- Treatment Services
- Prevention Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
- Emergency Response Services
- Healthcare Practitioner Support
- Healthcare Surveillance
- Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
- Physicians
- Healthcare Workers
- Individuals
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
