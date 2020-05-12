LAB-GROWN MEAT INDUSTRY 2020 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, ANALYSIS, TRENDS, REVENUE, GROWTH FACTORS, LEADING COMPANIES AND FUTURE SCENARIO BY 2025

Low consumer acceptability and growing consumer desire for natural products is creating an hinderance for the development of lab grown meat market and distinctly moves these products away from the trend.

Geographically, By 2025 North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the market owing to factors such as high spending for its development and the growing trend of consumption of meat substitutes and alternative protiens.

Key players covered in the report

MEMPHIS MEATS

MosaMeat

Finless Foods

Impossible Foods

SuperMeat,

BEYOND MEAT

Just, Inc

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Lab-Grown Meat Market — Industry Outlook

4 Lab-Grown Meat Market By End Users Outlook

5 Lab-Grown Meat Market By Source Outlook

6 Lab-Grown Meat Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

