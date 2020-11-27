Laboratory Automation Equipment Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Laboratory Automation Equipment analysis, which studies the Laboratory Automation Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global "Laboratory Automation Equipment Market 2020-2025" Research Report categorizes the global Laboratory Automation Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laboratory Automation Equipment market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14220 million by 2025, from $ 10970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Laboratory Automation Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Laboratory Automation Equipment Includes:

Siemens Healthineers

Tecan

Roche

BD

IDS

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Inpeco

Mettler Toledo

Abbott

Biomerieux

KHB

Autobio

Qiagen

Perkinelmer

Anton Paar

Maccura

Eppendorf

Hamilton Company

BSBE

Mindray

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Task Target Automation (TTA)

Full Laboratory Automation (TLA)

Single Automation Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical and Biological Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutions

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

