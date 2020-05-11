Laccase Industry Trend, Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share and Future Forecast Till 2023

Laccase Industry studies an enzyme belonging to the family of multicopper blue oxidase which typically found in plant and fungi. Laccase can catalyze the oxidation of a variety of compounds including ortho and para-diphenols, polyphenols, aminophenols, polyamines, lignins, aryldiamines, and a number of inorganic ions, while reducing molecular dioxygen to water

This report focuses on the Laccase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Laccase is an enzyme generally used in textile industry, food industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. During all those applications, textile industry is the largest field, with laccase consumption amount varied from 123 MT in 2012 to 126.7 MT in 2017. Due to appearance of bleach enzymes, laccase demand from textile industry decreased from 2016.

Currently, there are six major suppliers all over the world, including Novozymes, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Yiduoli, Sunson and Denykem. Novozymes is global leader in this industry. In 2016, Novozymes produced 98.8 MT, with a production share of 66.74%. DuPont is the second largest producer with production amount of 45.62 MT in 2016. Market concentration in this industry is high and total market share of those six suppliers are 98.82% in 2016.

Laccase is mainly consumed in Europe and China. During 2012-2017, China laccase consumption varied from 34.6 MT in 2012 to 36.325 MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 0.98%. During the same period, Europe consumption also varied from 33.7 MT in 2012 to 29.22 MT in 2017.

Laccase Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Novozymes

DuPont

Amano Enzyme

Yiduoli

Sunson

Denykem

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fungi Source

Plants Source

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Textile Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

