Laparoscopic Devices Market Insights And Outlook 2020-2027 – Medtronic, Olympus, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Richard Wolf

COVID-19 Impact:

Our report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and helps you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

Market Growth:

The laparoscopic devices market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, prevalence of morbid obesity that lead to increase demand of bariatric surgery, awareness related to laparoscopy and others. In addition, minimally invasive surgical procedures are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Laparoscopy is a type of endoscope. A device is similar to small telescope. Laparoscopy is a surgical diagnostic procedure used to examine the organ inside the abdomen. Laparoscopic instrument are used during laparoscopic procedures it includes a laparoscope, needle driver for suturing, trocar, rowel grasper and surgical mesh.

The Laparoscopic Devices Market Segments:

Based on products, the market is segmented as laparoscope, insufflator, energy device, and laparoscopic accessories. On the basis of application, the global laparoscopic devices market is segmented into general surgeries, gynecological surgery, bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery and urological surgery. Based on the end user the market is classified as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Market Overview:

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, and geography. The global Laparoscopic Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Laparoscopic Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Industry Players:

Medtronic

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Johnson and Johnson

Olympus Corporation

Smith and Nephew PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Regional Insights:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global laparoscopic devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The laparoscopic devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Laparoscopic Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Laparoscopic Devices market in these regions.

