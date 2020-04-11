Laparotomy Sponges Market Trends, Scope, Demand and Global Report By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laparotomy Sponges Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global laparotomy sponge market size is projected to reach US$ 1.12 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during 2019-2024. A laparotomy sponge, also known as an absorbent pad, is a rectangular pad composed of several layers of gauze. It is used for absorbing viscera during laparotomy or surgery due to medical conditions, such as internal abdominal bleeding, bowel obstruction or perforation, pancreatitis, or in the cases of cesarean deliveries. Generally, laparotomy sponges are made from sterilized cotton, rayon or rayon–polypropylene, and nylon–polyester composite towels. They help in the maximum absorption of body fluids around the surgical site while providing a clear view of the organs being operated. Besides this, these sponges ensure balanced moisture retention while maintaining sterilized hygiene.

Some of the top key players being: Medtronic plc, Owens & Minor, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Medical Action Industries, AdvaCare Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, DeRoyal Industries, BSN Medical GmbH, Dukal Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

Global Laparotomy Sponge Market Trends:

The increasing number of laparotomy surgeries, along with the expanding geriatric population, the availability of advanced medical procedures, and improving health awareness among individuals, is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of diseases, including hernia, appendicitis, peptic ulcer disease and colon cancer, among the elderly population, has escalated the rate of abdominal surgeries. Furthermore, rising awareness of the lower risks and early recovery associated with cesarean-based deliveries has also catalyzed the demand for laparotomy sponges. Apart from this, the growing incidences of retained surgical items (RSI) inside the body, coupled with various technological advancements, have led to the introduction of X-ray and barcode-detection based sponges. In addition to this, various governmental initiatives, such as the ‘No Things Left Behind’ project by the Government of the US, are being introduced for creating awareness toward RSI. Moreover, rapid urbanization, coupled with the rising per capita income in countries such as India, Vietnam and Indonesia, has led to the establishment of several hospitals and surgery centers. As a result, open abdominal surgeries have become more accessible to patients in these regions, which in turn is catalyzing the market growth.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Radiopaque

2. Traditional

3. Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Market Breakup by Sterility:

1. Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

2. Non-Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

Market Breakup by Procedure:

1. Pre-Washed Laparotomy Sponge

2. Non-Washed Laparotomy Sponge

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Multispecialty Surgical Centers

4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

