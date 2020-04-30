Laser Distance Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by Danaher, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Hexagon AB

A laser distance meter is primarily used to simplify the measuring process and thus saves significant time. Furthermore, laser distance meters often help to take measurements at different angles with greater precision of up to + /- 1 mm. Increasingly, laser distance meters are used across various applications, including finding the length of electrical wiring and furniture, carpet flooring, and interior design. In addition, laser distance meters are also used widely by multiple suppliers of solar energy solutions for the installation and maintenance of the panels. Laser distance meter has seen many developments and advancements in terms of weight, precision, and scale over the last few years. There are also some high-end laser distance meters such as Leica S910, Bosch GLR 825, and Fluke 424 that are fitted with various features such as the role of Pythagoras, angle calculation, and 4x camera zoom. Owing to the growing use of laser distance meters in the construction sector for accurate and rapid measurement of floor measurements, the global laser distance meter market is expected to experience a steady growth rate in the coming years.

The “Global Laser Distance Meter Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The laser distance meter market report aims to provide an overview of the laser distance meter market with detailed market segmentation by application, end user, and geography. The global laser distance meter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading laser distance meter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the laser distance meter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from laser distance meter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the laser distance meter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the laser distance meter market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Danaher

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Hexagon AB

Hilti

Makita

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

STABILA

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the laser distance meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the laser distance meter market in these regions.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

