[Latest Market Study]Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.8% By 2025 – Carbon Black, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, Digital Guardian, FireEye, Open Text, Symantec,Tripwire, Tanium, Cyberreason

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 17,2020

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025. Hosted deployment model expected to take over the market dominance during the forecast period. Currently, almost 41% of the EDR deployments are on premises. However, as the technology evolves in the coming years hosted deployment models are expected to be the most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. The larger organizations are also expected to prefer hosted deployment models for their endpoint detection and response tools employment. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of hosted deployment model more attractive among the organizations.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003799

EDR market by end-user vertical is segmented into Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing. The propagation of consumer mobility and BYOD programs in the enterprise are some of the factors contributing to the emerging demand for endpoint detection and response tools. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding EDR solutions that provide enhanced endpoint security, detection and response capabilities. Some of the key players of Endpoint Detection and Response market include Carbon Black, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Countertack inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Cybereason Inc., FireEye, Inc., Open Text Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Symantec Corporation, Tanium Inc., and Tripwire, Inc. among others.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by component, deployment model, organization size and, vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By vertical segment BFSI accounted for the largest share of the endpoint detection and response market in 2017; whereas, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such interviews include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the EDR industry.

Purchase Complete Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003799

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Overview

5.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.