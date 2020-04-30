Laundry Combo Market Size, Industry Technology, Suppliers, Regional Analysis and Future Forecast Report 2025

Laundry Combo Market is a combination in a single cabinet of a washing machine and a clothes dryer. It should not be confused with a “stackable” combination of a separate washing machine and a separate clothes dryer.

Designed to handle different types of fabric and garments such as clothes, sheets, and towels, washer dryer combos usually have functions such as temperature controls, customizable cycle controls, and ventless systems.

This report focuses on the Laundry Combo in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Due to the impact of economic crisis, laundry combo units market developed slowly in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, laundry combo units market will keep growing. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the laundry combo units industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for laundry combo units is growing owning to people?s requirement for a comfortable and convenient style of life.

The Latin America Laundry Combo Units Industry is mainly concentrate in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil is the largest production country in Latin America (production share is 42.19% in 2015), followed by Mexico. The Leading seven companies in the market occupies about 73% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in Latin America are Whirlpool, Electrolux, Mabe, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics, LG, Samsung and Bosch.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for laundry combo units. To grab more market, the small companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, laundry combo units market will still be a market of fierce competition.

The worldwide market for Laundry Combo is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Laundry Combo Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Whirlpool

Electrolux

Mabe

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics

LG

Samsung

Bosch

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Roller Washing Machine

Impeller Type Washer

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Laundry Combo Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Laundry Combo Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Laundry Combo, with sales, revenue, and price of Laundry Combo, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Laundry Combo, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Laundry Combo market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Laundry Combo sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

