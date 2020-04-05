Leak Test Equipment Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024

The ‘ Leak Test Equipment market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as Uson, L.P., Vacuum Instruments Corporation, LLC, CETA TESTSYSTEME GmbH, ATEQ Corp., InterTech Development Company, LACO Technologies, and INFICON. These are some of the well-established players innovating novel leak test equipment and methods. For instance, in December 2017, LACO Technologies developed a novel “Force Decay” leak test method in order to detect leaks in sealed packaging products. The company designed a test chamber in order to check internal pressure on the package. If the package has a large leak, it is expected to deflate rapidly and for the smaller leaks, it is likely to deflate slowly. Further, In November 2017, Uson, L.P. announced the launch of a novel industrial-grade 628, a disparity pressure decay leak tester. The new leak tester combines the registered disparity pressure measurement technology in a compressed industrial form factor to help users identify defects in the product before the fabrication process.

Global Leak Test Equipment Market

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Component

Hardware Detectors Sensors Accessories Others

Software

Services Calibration Training Repair/Maintenance Rental Others



Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

Portable

Fixed

Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by End-use Industry

HVAC/R

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Industrial

Others

Global Leak Test Equipment market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



