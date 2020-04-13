Leak Test Equipment Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2025
In 2018, the market size of Leak Test Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Leak Test Equipment .
This report studies the global market size of Leak Test Equipment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Leak Test Equipment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Leak Test Equipment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Leak Test Equipment market, the following companies are covered:
Competitive Dynamics
The report includes well-established players such as Uson, L.P., Vacuum Instruments Corporation, LLC, CETA TESTSYSTEME GmbH, ATEQ Corp., InterTech Development Company, LACO Technologies, and INFICON. These are some of the well-established players innovating novel leak test equipment and methods. For instance, in December 2017, LACO Technologies developed a novel “Force Decay” leak test method in order to detect leaks in sealed packaging products. The company designed a test chamber in order to check internal pressure on the package. If the package has a large leak, it is expected to deflate rapidly and for the smaller leaks, it is likely to deflate slowly. Further, In November 2017, Uson, L.P. announced the launch of a novel industrial-grade 628, a disparity pressure decay leak tester. The new leak tester combines the registered disparity pressure measurement technology in a compressed industrial form factor to help users identify defects in the product before the fabrication process.
Global Leak Test Equipment Market
Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Detectors
- Sensors
- Accessories
- Others
- Software
- Services
- Calibration
- Training
- Repair/Maintenance
- Rental
- Others
Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
- Portable
- Fixed
Global Leak Test Equipment Market, by End-use Industry
- HVAC/R
- Automotive & Transportation
- Medical & Pharmaceutical
- Packaging
- Industrial
- Others
Global Leak Test Equipment market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
