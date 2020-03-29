Learn details of the Advances in Power Transmission Components Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2026

The global Power Transmission Components market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

major players in the global power transmission components market. For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2015 to 2023. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the power transmission components business. The report also includes the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, affecting the global power transmission components market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global power transmission components market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the power transmission components business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the increase in demand for energy across the globe and modernization of transmission infrastructure for reliable electric supply. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the power transmission components market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The power transmission components market was segmented on the basis of type of components (switchgears & circuit breakers, transformers, capacitors & insulators, and others (power convertors, relays, etc.)) and by current (HVAC and HVDC). Power transmission components vary according to the voltage requirement and quality of components used in manufacturing. The power transmission components market was analyzed across five geographies: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the power transmission components market. Key players in the power transmission components market include ABB Group, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Power Transmission Components Market: By Components Type

Switchgears & Circuit Breakers

Transformers

Capacitors & Insulators

Others (Power Convertors, & Relays etc.)

Power Transmission Components Market: By Current Type

HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current)

HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current)

Power Transmission Components Market: By Region

Asia Pacific China India Rest of Asia Pacific

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe CIS Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



