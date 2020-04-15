Learn details of the Advances in Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2025
Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
End-use Industry Assessment
The following manufacturers are covered:
Indorama Ventures(TH)
DAK Americas(US)
M&G Chemicals(CA)
Far Eastern New Century(TW)
JBF(IN)
OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)
Lotte Chemical(KR)
SABIC(SA)
Nan Ya Plastics(TW)
Petroquimica Suape(BR)
KoKsan(TR)
EIPET(EG)
Selenis(PT)
NEO GROUP(LT)
Polief(RU)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Single-Stage Process
Two-Stage Process
Segment by Application
Polyester Fiber
Container
Film Products
Other
