Learn the Secrets to Passing Salesforce CRT-160 Exam Quickly and Efficiently

Are you preparing to sit for the Salesforce Pardot Specialist exam? Then you need to check out this article for all that you need to know to get the CRT-160 exam ready!

But before you attempt the exam it is necessary you know all about the exam. This article will help you with that so read on.

Who Is A Pardot Specialist?

If you are in a profession where you need to design, build, and implement marketing workflows through the Pardot platform. This is the certification you need because the Salesforce Pardot Specialist makes sure you have the skills and knowledge to do exactly that.

The eligible candidates are the ones who know how to build strategic marketing processes using tools like lead scoring, email marketing, and lead generation. They are also expected to be able to use reports for making data-driven decisions.

The eligible candidates are the ones who know how to build strategic marketing processes using tools like lead scoring, email marketing, and lead generation. They are also expected to be able to use reports for making data-driven decisions.

Who Salesforce Pardot Specialist Certification is for?

This certification is for people who are expected to work on the Pardot Platform including the use of its practical application. If you have a 6-12 months experience building and executing marketing workflows with the Pardot specialistplatform. This is the next step you need to further enhance your career.

Apply for the Salesforce Certified Pardot Specialist CRT-160 Exam right away.

Want To Be A Salesforce Certified Pardot Specialist? Find Out If You Are Eligible!

So the CRT-160 exam candidate has the experience, skills, and knowledge to:

Understand all the capabilities of the Pardot platform

Understands lifecycle of visitors to prospects

Create and manage Pardot marketing assets, automation, and workflows

Interpret metrics from Engagement History and standard dashboards in B2B Marketing Analytics

Understand administrative settings such as configuring scoring and grading models, configuring custom fields in Pardot, and using the Recycle Bin

Troubleshoot and solve basic platform issues (sync errors, field mapping, and supported objects)

Understand what Einstein features are available and how they compare to Pardot score

Want Learn About the CRT-160 Exam?

The exam consists of 60 multiple-choice/multiple-select questions which you are expected to complete in the allotted time of 90 minutes. The passing score 72%. The registration fee is only $200, plus taxes.

The Salesforce Pardot Specialist exam measures a candidate’s knowledge and skills related to:

Visitors and Prospects 8%

Administration 11%

Pardot Forms, Form Handlers, and Landing Pages 20%

Lead Management 24%

Email Marketing 20%

Engagement Studio 17%

Final Words:

The Salesforce Certified Pardot Specialist is a good exam to boost your career.