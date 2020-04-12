Leather Luggage and Goods Market Sparkling Growth Worldwide Forecasts by 2023

In 2029, the Leather Luggage and Goods market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Leather Luggage and Goods market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Leather Luggage and Goods market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Leather Luggage and Goods market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Leather Luggage and Goods market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Leather Luggage and Goods market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

market dynamics of the leather luggage and goods market. The report reveals various types of products that are used by the manufacturers in the luggage, textile and the electronic industry.

Region Product Type Gender Distribution Channel North America Travel bags Men Online stores Latin America Casual bags Women Retail Stores Europe Business bags Unisex Others Japan Purses, wallets & belts Accessories APEJ Footwear Accessories MEA Leather bracelets Accessories Neckpieces Accessories Gloves Accessories

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

This report offers insights on factors contributing towards growth of the global leather luggage and goods market positively along with several trends that are expected to impact the future and current dynamics of the market. The global leather luggage and goods market is expected to be segmented on the basis of product type, gender type, distribution type, and region.

The report offers insights on various product types that are expected to impact growth of the global leather luggage and goods market. Surge in travelling due to expeditions and business trips has led to an upsurge in demand for travel bags. Attributed to increase in expeditions and business trips, the travel bag segment among other product types is predicted to witness a relatively high growth in terms of revenue. Further, increasing need for bags for daily use has revved up demand for casual bags globally. The casual bag segment as compared to other product types is expected to witness the second highest revenue growth in the global market. By region, North America is predicted to represent the largest market for leather luggage and goods globally.

The next section offers insights on the gender type that are expected to impact growth of the global market of leather luggage and goods market. Demand for the leather bags and products are predicted to remain relatively high among women. In terms of revenue, the women segment as compared to other gender types is expected to register a relatively high growth in the global market. Further, surge in demand for jackets, footwear, and gadget bags is expected to represent a considerable demand among men. The men segment in the global market is expected to represent the second highest growth in terms of revenue.

In the final section, the report offers insights on the distribution channels that are impacting growth of the global leather luggage and goods market. Sales of the leather luggage and goods is expected to generate relatively high revenue through the retail store segment in the global market. However, the online store segment is expected to represent the highest CAGR in the global market during the predicted period.

Market Players

Key players in the global leather luggage and goods market are Christian Dior SE, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Hermès International SCA, Prada SpA, V.I.P. Industries Ltd., Knoll, Inc., Samsonite International SA, and Delsey Luggage Inc.

Research Methodology of Leather Luggage and Goods Market Report

The global Leather Luggage and Goods market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Leather Luggage and Goods market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Leather Luggage and Goods market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.