Level Sensor Market is expected to reach $7,368.10 million by 2026 with Key Players ABB, AMETEK, Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Honeywell International

The global level sensor market is expected to generate revenue worth $4,446.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $7,368.10 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period. Level sensor is a device that determines the level of fluids or other substances that flow in an open or closed system. There are two types of level measurements, namely, continuous and point level measurements. Continuous level sensors are used to measure levels to a specific limit, but they provide accurate results, whereas, point level monitoring sensors determine the level of fluid above or below a specific point. Level sensors detect the level of fluid or substance by establishing contact or either by non-contact technologies such as ultrasonic, radar and other such methods.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments and Vega Grieshaber Kg

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021335

Factors such as emerging advancement of level sensors, rapid adoption of industrial automation and rise in use of level sensors in the energy & power industry drive the market. However, lack of precision and accuracy of level sensors and increase in the adoption of electric vehicles hamper the market. Furthermore, the growth in the use of level sensors in the residential sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for level sensors during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into type, application, end use and region. By type, it is bifurcated into contact and non-contact level sensors. By application, it is divided into continuous level monitoring and point level monitoring. The end use segment is divided into automotive, aerospace & defense, energy and power, healthcare, industrial and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe and LAMEA. In 2018, the contact level sensor segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to its cost-effectiveness compared to continuous level monitoring.

The application covered in the study include point level monitoring and continuous level monitoring. The point level sensor is sub-segmented into capacitance, optical, conductivity and vibrating and float switch. The continuous level monitoring is further divided into ultrasonic and RADAR. In 2018, the point level monitoring dominated the global market, in terms of revenue and is expected to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00021335

Table Of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Level Sensor Market, By Type

Chapter 5: Level Sensor Market, By Application

Chapter 6: Level Sensor Market, By End Use

Chapter 7: Level Sensor Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles: Auto Makers

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00021335

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune