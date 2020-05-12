Li-Fi technology Market 2020 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- Acuity Brands, Cree, LVX System, Samsung Electronics Co, PureLiFi, SISOFT, Signify Holding, VLNCOMM, Velmenni, OLEDCOMM, Lucibel etc.

The Global Li-Fi technology Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The demand for Li-Fi technology market is driven by an increasing adoption in industries such as healthcare, retail, aerospace, aviation and defence.

The Li-Fi technology market is expected to show a significant growth rate owing to an increasing demand for advanced data transmission technology and the rising demand for higher bandwidths.

Increasing adoption for vehicle to vehicle communication in automotive industry is estimated to create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Li-Fi doesn’t work under direct sunlight is a factor which would hinder the growth of the market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing early adoption of Li-Fi technology in the region.

Key players covered in the report

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cree, Inc

LVX System

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

PureLiFi

SISOFT

Signify Holding

VLNCOMM

Velmenni

OLEDCOMM

Lucibel

