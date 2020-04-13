Light Duty Vehicles Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

What is Light Duty Vehicles?

Light duty vehicle is a truck or car with Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 8,500 lbs. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancement in alternative fuel vehicles, demand for truck rental services, long-range cars to gain share in the light-duty vehicles. The market players are focusing on the launch of light-duty vehicles based on new and innovative platforms. Some of the OEMs, such as Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, and Daimler, are also working on building common platforms for light-duty vehicles and passenger vehicles as part of the efforts to save on development costs and reduce lead times.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Light Duty Vehicles market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Light Duty Vehicles market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Light Duty Vehicles market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The demand for light-duty vehicles is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the lower volume of air pollutants it tends to emit. Additionally, the stringent government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular emissions are expected to enhance the adoption of light-duty electric trucks. Governments in various countries have implemented strict rules aimed at arresting the rising levels of vehicular pollution. For instance, the Government of India has implemented the Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSES), which aims at regulating the output of air pollutants from vehicles. The European Union has also established European emission standards that define the acceptable limits for exhaust emissions. Light duty vehicle tends to emit lower volumes of air pollutants and therefore, turning out to be the most preferred vehicle to transport goods and people.

Here we have listed the top Light Duty Vehicles Market companies in the world

Daimler AG

2. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

3. Ford Motor Company

4. General Motors Company

5. Isuzu Motors Ltd.

6. IVECO S.p.A.

7. Jaguar Land Rover

8. Toyota Motor Corporation

9. Volkswagen Group

10. Volvo AB

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Light Duty Vehicles industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

