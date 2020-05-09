Lighting Product Sales to Spectate Uptick Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Prevail Post Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Lighting Product market reveals that the global Lighting Product market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lighting Product market is discussed in the presented study.

The Lighting Product market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Lighting Product market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Lighting Product market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global lighting product market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Lighting Product Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global lighting product as a service market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Lighting (General Electric), OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corporation, Azoogi LED Lighting, Bulbs.com, The Home Depot Inc., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Sam’s West Inc. Costco Corporation.

The global lighting product market is segmented as below:

Global lighting product Market, By Component

Standalone Type LED Tubes and Bulbs T8 LED Bulbs & Tubes Others (Incandescent, Discharge Tube etc.) Lighting Fixture Ceiling Fixture Recessed Lighting Fixture Strip Light Fixture Others (Chandeliers, pendants etc.)



Global lighting product Market, By Application

Residential Table Lamp Floor Lamp Desk Lamp Others Commercial Industrial Outdoor (Street Lights, Parking Garage, Landscape, etc.)



Global lighting product Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



